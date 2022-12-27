Nasal Spray for COVID-19 Booster on the Way?

From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick nasal spray pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system.

Now, Yale researchers are testing a COVID-19 booster nasal spray.

The CDC says all Americans over 12 years of age should receive the new booster against omicron, but so far, only about 4% have done so.

“The reason we're focusing on the nasal cavity is because that's where the virus first lands," explained Yale School of Medicine immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki, PhD.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Iwasaki says current mRNA boosters lose strength over time and are not as effective in the nose and respiratory tract. The Yale nasal spray contains spike proteins from the coronavirus.

“Essentially, it's a booster that contains the right vaccine antigen inside that bottle,” Iwasaki adds.

For some patients who are reluctant to get the COVID booster because they hate needles, a nasal spray could be a better option. Iwasaki says there are also other benefits.

“It may have less side effects than having a shot. So, people who are afraid of the side effect, hopefully, this will also alleviate such hesitation,” she says.

Yale University has licensed the nasal vaccine. Iwasaki and a colleague, Mark Salzman are co-founders of Xanadu Bio, a spinoff company that would allow them to take the vaccination techniques to production.