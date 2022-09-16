Monkeypox Case Confirmed at Fort Worth High School

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed at a Fort Worth ISD high school Friday afternoon.

The district said they were notified by the county health department about a case involving an individual at Arlington Heights High School.

The individual is not being identified and officials did not say whether the infected person was a student, teacher or member of the school staff.

The district said, as a precaution, they began sanitizing at the AHHS campus immediately and sent a letter to parents and staff about the infection.

"AHHS parents are advised to monitor their students’ health for the next 21 days and contact their medical provider if symptoms appear," the district said.

HOW DOES MONKEYPOX SPREAD?

Monkeypox can spread through contact with bodily fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bleeding.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (three hours or more). Symptoms can include but are not limited to rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Monkeypox does not only affect persons of a specific sexual orientation, however recent cases across the nation have been traced to men who have sex with men. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek appropriate medical attention if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.