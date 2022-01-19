Mom of Baby With COVID-19 Describes Situation

A child diagnosed with COVID-19 might be nerve-wracking for some parents.

Brittany Martin, of Tarrant County, said she was stunned when her seven-month-old daughter Jubilee recently tested positive.

"I was vaccinated when I was 30 weeks pregnant with her, so I was vaccinated while she was in Utero. I got both those vaccines. We're both boostered and we breastfeed so she was as safe as she could be. We did everything that we were told to do," said Martin.

Jubilee came down with a fever, which Martin thought was due to teething.

Her temperature spiked to 103.7 and Jubilee tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

She dealt with a runny nose, cough and fever.

"My baby is the one who's always smiling and has a sparkle in her eye and for a couple of days, she just didn't have it. She was tired, cranky and just really upset. That was a really hard thing to watch.

Pediatricians say if your child tests positive, parents mask up and isolate their child in a separate room, if possible.

Treat symptoms like as in any other viral illness.

Fever reducer for fevers and for older children, decongestants and cough suppressants.

Monitor for red flags, like a fever lasting longer than four days, wheezing, pale or bluish color to the skin.

Martin suggested parents be prepared.

"Just make sure you have a couple of bottles of Tylenol for infant. I don't think it's really a matter of this anymore. When it comes to infants, you have to be ready for the matter of when," she said.

After a few days of illness, Jubilee is feeling better and on the mend.