Baylor University Medical Center

Mom Meets Woman Who Made Her Pregnancies Possible

Jennifer Dingle became a mother to two children thanks to the woman who donated her uterus as part of Baylor University Medical Center's Uterine Transplant Program

By Bianca Castro

NBC 5 News

This will be a special Mother's Day weekend for a group of women redefining the path to motherhood.

They're part of Baylor University Medical Center's uterine transplant program, in which women who are done having children can donate their uterus to another woman hoping to experience pregnancy.

On Saturday, May 7, all donors, recipients and babies that have been part of the program, which is the largest program in the world, will be gathering for a private event.

In attendance will be recipient Jennifer Dingle, who met her donor, Cassie Dunn, for the first time this week.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Thank you for giving us the biggest gift that we could ever imagine," said Dingle to Dunn at their in-person visit Thursday.

Dingle and her husband Jason Dingle had waited more than four years to meet Dunn, whose identity was anonymous throughout the clinical trial.

Dunn, a mother of four, says she offered her life-growing organ to the uterine transplant program because she wanted to help other women experience pregnancy.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

FBI Dallas 9 mins ago

FBI Dallas Warns of Increase in ‘Sextortion' Schemes Targeting Teens

severe weather 57 mins ago

Drenching Rain Brings Flash Flooding in Kaufman, Van Zandt Counties Thursday

Dingle was born without a uterus and enrolled in the trial at its inception.

She originally shared her story with NBC 5 in December of 2020 and in 2021, was part of the big announcement that the clinical trial had progressed to a successful program available to all eligible women.

The Dingles carried two successful pregnancies with the donated uterus and today, her daughters are now ages two and four.

Meeting Dunn is the next chapter in her redefined journey to motherhood.

"I'm just happy to start this new friendship with you," Dingle told Dunn.

"I want to get to know the girls. I'm super excited about that. I mean, that's incredible!" said Dunn.

An estimated 1 in 500 women of reproductive age experience absolute uterine factor infertility, which means they can’t get pregnant because they don’t have a functional uterus.

14 babies have been born through Baylor's uterine transplant program.

This article tagged under:

Baylor University Medical CenterMother's DayPregnancychildbirthuterine transplant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us