Mom credits breakthrough drug for getting her through ‘hardest year' of her life

The first-ever pill for treating postpartum depression hit the market about 18 months ago. It was considered a major breakthrough for new moms experiencing the severe, long-lasting form of depression and intense anxiety.

Drugmaker Sage Therapeutics said that since its December 2023 launch, more than 10,000 women in the U.S. have been treated with it. A North Texas mom is among them and credits the once-a-day, two-week oral medication for helping her get through the hardest year of her life.

"I kept this for a reason. It's just, again, our daily reminder of how blessed I was to be able to take this medication," said Kristina Leos as she held the empty box of Zurzuvae. It's been more than a year since the Midlothian mother of three took the medication. She was a much different woman back in December 2023.

"It's my daughter's first Christmas, and here I am so much worse than I was, possibly getting admitted into a psychiatric hospital for Christmas," she said. Leos was in a fog of postpartum depression for 10 months; one in every eight women in the U.S. reports experiencing symptoms.

In a video Leos posted to social media, she candidly shared the journey that started in March 2023 after Victoria was born. Leos and her husband had two other children and wanted more. They waited the longest for Victoria, who was conceived with the help of fertility drugs. Victoria was born prematurely, but what Leos felt after was different than with her other two children.

"One night, I was crying in my hospital room, and I asked the nurse, 'Can you call my OB's partner? I need to get on meds now. I can just tell something's wrong.' And so they started me on the medication, and it worked a little bit, but I still needed a lot of help," she said.

Leos, though, needed a second antidepressant and found herself in a cycle: an increase in dosage, short relief, then repeat.

"I would get better with the increased dose, and then I would kind of slide back. And I'd get better when they increased it more, add something else, and then I'd go back down," she described.

Dr. Nicholas Burns, an OB/GYN at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Health who specializes in high-risk pregnancies but is not connected to Leos's case, said the treatment she got is the common course.

"We're using what most people know as SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Those are the things that you know about the Zolofts, the Prozacs of the world, and they are good drugs. They still are good drugs for many, many folks with depression and anxiety. It's just that pregnancy and postpartum really is different," he said.

While Leos battled the depression that kept getting worse, her baby girl, who had health issues from the start, was transferred from one hospital to another.

"Initially, I just felt sad and kind of surreal, and then I started to feel this amazing guilt. Guilt about everything. I would feel bad for calling the NICU, or I felt like a terrible mom because I had my two kids here, I had my daughter in the NICU in Dallas," she said. "I just felt like such a burden to everyone. And that is, now looking back on it, it was a sign of postpartum depression, but at the time, I just felt like such a failure in everything and guilt."

Leos could see other changes in herself.

"I'm usually a very calm person, but I was very angry. And I'm not an angry person. Like, I don't think anyone's ever seen me yell at people. And so that was a big, surprising thing for me that I didn't know was part of postpartum depression. Also concentration. Like, I was having a really hard time concentrating. I mean, even like doing little things at my house," she said. "There's also always the sadness. A lot of times, people have anxiety as well. And I did have anxiety with my depression. Just anxiety about everything. Like, you know, is my daughter going to stop breathing in the middle of the night? Is she, you know, am I doing the right things for my other kids?"

The level of anxiety interfered with Leos's everyday life, and she felt like she was going through it all alone.

"I would say postpartum depression is very isolating. I was so ashamed to talk about it. I mean, it, even when I was going through it, I don't think anyone really knew the extent of my depression," she said.

A women's health psychiatrist eventually diagnosed Leos with partially treatment resistant postpartum depression. It explained why the antidepressants and increased doses weren't working for her.

"She looked at me and said, Kristina, we have to do something else," Leos remembered.

Leos had four options. She and her doctor picked number four, a new medication that had just received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in August 2023. Zurzuvae from Massachusetts-based Sage Therapeutics is the first and only oral treatment indicated for adults with postpartum depression. It is taken at night for 14 days, but relief can come as quickly as three.

"Despite having the usual suspect drugs, postpartum depression seems to be a different beast, and this drug works in a different way," Burns said. "You take it for two weeks, but we see benefit on depressive symptoms through at least six weeks."

In the simplest of terms, Zurzuvae targets receptors in the brain that help to manage mood and stress. These receptors depend on a steroid to do their job. Levels of that steroid can become depleted in women with postpartum depression. The main ingredient in Zurzuvae plays a steroid-like role and helps restore balance in the brain relatively quickly.

Zurzuvae hit the market in December 2023. Leos started taking it in January 2024. Her first dose of two 25 mg capsules was on New Year's Day.

"And I took it every day for 14 days. I noticed a difference within the first three days," she recalled. "It just changed my life so much. Like before that, part of my problem, or part of something I thought about a lot, was like, I'm never going to get better, like, I can't live like this. I can't live a life that I just, I feel like I'm living in a fog. And so when I took that, it gave me so much hope to keep going."

"We have never had a targeted treatment for postpartum depression before, right? It kind of has been lumped into depression, anxiety, all types of things. And so to have a really targeted medication for this really, I think is super neat and super awesome for postpartum patients everywhere," Burns said. "And again, this is super common condition."

Zurzuvae can impact a person’s ability to drive and perform other potentially hazardous activities. Patients also may not be able to assess their degree of impairment. To reduce the risk of harm, patients should not drive or operate heavy machinery for at least 12 hours after taking Zurzuvae.

The most common side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue, nasopharyngitis (common cold), and urinary tract infections. Use of Zurzuvae may cause suicidal thoughts and behavior. Zurzuvae may cause fetal harm. Women should use effective contraception while taking, and for one week after taking, Zurzuvae.

The daily recommended dose for Zurzuvae is 50 mg. It should be taken once daily for 14 days, in the evening, with a fatty meal.

Zurzuvae passes into breast milk, and while the drugmaker said it is not known if it can harm the baby, Leos was advised not to breastfeed while taking it.

"I was a little nervous about that because, I mean, breastfeeding is, they always say it's the best thing, but I ended up just pumping ahead of time a whole bunch and then I froze her milk. Then, while I was taking the medication, I just pumped, and then I dumped the milk for two weeks. And I gave her formula and pumped milk, and she was fine. I was fine. Like, we all survived. And I mean, two weeks is nothing compared to the long-term effects of postpartum depression on a baby," she said.

Leos followed every rule and is now the mom she wants to be and her three children need her to be.

"I just love my kids so much. And every night I thank God for them. And I thank God for my experience, too, and resources I had in my life at the time, the hardest year of my life ever," she said. "I was very ashamed that couldn't even enjoy her. I couldn't look at her and just feel the love that I should. And that's why I like to share my story because people need to know that they're not alone."

Her advice to other moms: "Speak up, speak up. And if someone doesn't listen to you, go to someone else."

Access Information:

• ZURZUVAE is covered for ~95% of insured commercial and Medicaid patients. All three national PBMs have developed favorable coverage. The majority of plans have no step edits or complex prior authorizations

• In Texas, ZURZUVAE is covered by Medicaid.

• The company also offers the “ZURZUVAE For You” program, which provides financial assistance, including a copay assistance program and access to the product at no cost for eligible women with PPD.

• The majority of patients incur either nominal or zero copays.

If you have questions about postpartum depression, ZURZUVAE, or services and resources available to support you, you can call the ZURZUVAE For You support line at 1-844-987-9882.

RESOURCES:

Postpartum Support International is dedicated to helping families suffering from postpartum depression, anxiety, and distress. The hotline is 1-800-944-4773

The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and Spanish for pregnant and postpartum individuals. The hotline is 1-833-TLC-MAMA.

If you are thinking about suicide, contact one of the following helplines: