Micropreemie thrives and is ready for second holiday season

Baby Iann was born at 22 weeks gestation with little hope of a healthy start to life, but he defied the odds, is now two years old and ready to celebrate the holidays

A North Texas family is celebrating what they once thought would be impossible.

Iann Ledesma was born at 22 weeks gestation, barely a pound and measured less than a foot long.

His parents Giselle and Franco Ledesma were given little hope their tiny baby would survive.

"The doctors already kind of told us that it was probably not likely he was not gonna make it," said Giselle.

Iann was considered a micro preemie, the term given to a baby who is born before their mother reaches the halfway point of her pregnancy.

Dr. Chanda Simpson, neonatologist at Pediatrix Neonatology of Texas and Cook Children’s was one of the doctors who started caring for Iann days after his birth.

She said medical treatment, prenatal care and equipment have advanced to a point, where now micropreemies are getting the best chance ever at a healthy beginning.

"Nationwide and locally, about 30% to 40% of these babies survive with minimal disabilities," said Dr. Simpson.

As each day passed, hope for Iann grew.

Dr. Simpson credited the team effort among doctors, hospital staff and his parents.

"I always describe to everyone involved in the care of these babies that you know, kind of think of it as a wheel, and the baby is in the middle of that wheel. We're all spokes, kind of bringing it all together," said Simpson.

Iann spent six months in the NICU under the care of Dr. Simpson, neonatologist and associate medical director, and team.

He overcame multiple complications and subsequent surgeries, including an esophageal perforation, a serious intestinal disorder and chronic lung disease.

Today, he is thriving and is ready to celebrate his second holiday season.

"What makes me cry the most and smile? It's just seeing Iann play with his little cars, learning new skills, new things," said Giselle. "It's just priceless."

His parents hope sharing their story will inspire other NICU parents to never give up hope.

