Men's Health Month Spotlights Prostate Health

June is Men's Health Month, putting the spotlight on preventable health issues. It’s an effort to increase early detection and treatment.

Prostate conditions impact more than 30 million men and negatively affect their quality of life.

Over 50% of men in their 60s and as many as 90-percent in their 70s or older have symptoms of an enlarged prostate, or what's called benign prostatic hyperplasia, referred to by doctors as, BPH.

Each year about 250,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. About 34,000 will die of it this year.

Dr. Alex Parker with the urology clinics of North Texas says prostate inflammation is an issue for men of all ages and is the most common prostate problem for men under50.

That is why awareness of preventable health issues, early detection, and treatment of diseases prevalent in men is critically important, especially when it comes to prostate cancer.

"Especially those men who have a family history of prostate cancer, those of African descent. African American males have a higher risk of prostate cancer,” said Dr. Alex Parker. “It's very important to see your primary care doctors, get your lab drawn, they make a recommendation for you to see a specialist for something they are concerned about. Make sure you go ahead and do those things, and stay on top of it. These diseases are treatable if you catch them early enough.”

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States.

In a new report released early this year, advanced-stage prostate cancer has increased by 4 to 5 percent every year since 2011.

Even more concerning than this rise in advanced cancer diagnoses, is the increased number of prostate cancer deaths. The death rates, are two to four times higher in black men, than in men in every other racial and ethnic group. Dr. Parker says staying on top of your health and going to those preventative appointments, at least once a year for your prostate can be life-saving.