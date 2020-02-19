Fort Worth

MedStar Bone Marrow Registry Drive in Fort Worth

A bone marrow registry drive will take place on Feb. 28 at 2900 Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth

By Hannah Jones

By Hannah Jones

medstar generic1
NBC 5 News

MedStar is hosting a bone marrow registry drive in Fort Worth later this month.

The drive will take place on Feb. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2900 Alta Mere Drive.

According to MedStar, registering as a potential donor takes just a few minutes, and it involves filling out a simple registration form and swabbing the insides of your cheeks.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 10 mins ago

Globe Life Field Will Be New Home of Airpower Foundation’s Sky Ball

Plano 1 hour ago

Federal Judge in Plano Dismisses Chinese Tech Suit Over Government Contracts Ban

MedStar says anyone in good general health and between the ages of 18 and 55 can register.

Those who cannot attend the registry drive can but want to contribute to the cause can register online at DKMS.org, BeTheMatch.org, or GiftofLife.org.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us