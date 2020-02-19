MedStar Bone Marrow Registry Drive in Fort Worth

MedStar is hosting a bone marrow registry drive in Fort Worth later this month.

The drive will take place on Feb. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2900 Alta Mere Drive.

According to MedStar, registering as a potential donor takes just a few minutes, and it involves filling out a simple registration form and swabbing the insides of your cheeks.

MedStar says anyone in good general health and between the ages of 18 and 55 can register.

Those who cannot attend the registry drive can but want to contribute to the cause can register online at DKMS.org, BeTheMatch.org, or GiftofLife.org.