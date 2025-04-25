Medical City McKinney commemorates Donate Life Month

Staff at Medical City McKinney and Southwest Transplant Alliance paused Thursday afternoon to commemorate the gift of organ donation.

April is Donate Life Month aimed at raising awareness of organ, tissue and eye donations that have saved or improved the lives of millions of people.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dallas-based STA serves over 280 hospitals in Texas, meeting with families of recipients and donors.

Lisa Robinson spoke during a short reception about her son Caleb’s gift of life.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 18-year-old was killed three years ago and donated several organs, including his heart.

Robinson told the crowd gathered in the hospital lobby about meeting one of the recipients.

A 62-year-old man received a heart transplant thanks to Caleb’s donation.

Robinson tells NBC 5 that going through the organ donation process and meeting the gentleman who is living thanks to her son’s selfless decision has helped in her grieving process.

In 2024, 15 families provided eye and tissue donations, just at Medical City McKinney, according to the hospital.

Those donations then helped 14 people needing cornea transplants and an estimated 900 people needing tissue donations.

To learn more about Donate Life, click here.