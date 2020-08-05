mckinney FD

McKinney Fire Department Tests Telemedicine Pilot Program

Program offers medical care without leaving home

The McKinney Fire Department is partnering with Integrative Emergency Services to provide telemedicine to those who live and work in the city.

“During COVID-19, some people may be shying away from needed medical care. We hope the McKinney Fire Department’s telemedicine program will be a way for people to safely seek that help,” said Chief Danny Kistner, McKinney Fire Department.

Through a web portal, users can connect 24/7 with a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician.

Visits are free during the 7-day pilot period. After that, there may be a charge depending on insurance.

This is not a substitution for emergencies -- for those you should still call 911. However, callers are able to receive help for a number of other urgent medical conditions such as:

  • Colds
  • Flu
  • Headaches
  • Stomach aches
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea/Vomiting
  • Diabetes
  • Asthma
  • Hypertension
  • Thyroid disorders
  • Arthritis
  • Prescriptions and refills
  • Skin care
  • Birth control

The portal can be accessed at https://ies.connectedcare.md/. From there, click on "I'm a Patient" and register for a new account. Schedule a telemedicine visit by clicking "Visit Type" and selecting "McKinney Fire Mobile Medicine."

