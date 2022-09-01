McKinney

McKinney 5-Year-Old Helps Save Mom's Life

A McKinney family is sharing their story of how CPR truly saves lives. If it wasn't for a brave 5-year-old boy, his mother may not be here today to share their story.

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Andrea Judkins of McKinney has lived with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

She said she knows her heart condition puts her at risk for medical emergencies, like cardiac arrest, but her worst fear came true when her heart gave out while playing Legos with her young son, Case.

She doesn't remember the events of that day, but Case does.

"She fainted and I'm calling her two times, yelling for her two times," said Case. "Mom told me whatever happens to my dad or my mom, when no one sees them, I had to tell somebody."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Case didn't skip a beat and raced upstairs to get his father, Casey.

"Case screamed at me and I immediately hit the ground running and ran downstairs," said Casey.

He was at his wife's side in seconds and began CPR, something he had trained for knowing her condition.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

drunken driving 35 mins ago

Law Enforcement Warns of Enhanced DWI Enforcement Ahead of Holiday Weekend

ATF 59 mins ago

ATF Searching for Group Behind String of Gun Store Break-Ins Across Tarrant County

"She took a breath and that's all I needed," said Casey.

EMS crews with McKinney Fire Department arrived in minutes and got her to Emergency Department at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Once there, she had a defibrillator implanted to help regulate a normal heartbeat.

Doctors told the Judkins that Case's quick actions and Casey's CPR training saved Andrea's life.

The medical center’s emergency department team held a special awards ceremony, where Andrea thanked the doctors and the EMS team who saved her life.

Case was also honored.

"I saved the day," said Case when asked about why he received the honor.

"Definitely talk to your kids about what to do in a situation like this and trust them that they can do it," said Andrea.

There will be a CPR academy held on November 16 at Collin College. Medical staff will be on hand to teach CPR and it is open to the public.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyCollin CountyCPR
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us