McKinney 5-Year-Old Helps Save Mom's Life

Andrea Judkins of McKinney has lived with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

She said she knows her heart condition puts her at risk for medical emergencies, like cardiac arrest, but her worst fear came true when her heart gave out while playing Legos with her young son, Case.

She doesn't remember the events of that day, but Case does.

"She fainted and I'm calling her two times, yelling for her two times," said Case. "Mom told me whatever happens to my dad or my mom, when no one sees them, I had to tell somebody."

Case didn't skip a beat and raced upstairs to get his father, Casey.

"Case screamed at me and I immediately hit the ground running and ran downstairs," said Casey.

He was at his wife's side in seconds and began CPR, something he had trained for knowing her condition.

"She took a breath and that's all I needed," said Casey.

EMS crews with McKinney Fire Department arrived in minutes and got her to Emergency Department at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Once there, she had a defibrillator implanted to help regulate a normal heartbeat.

Doctors told the Judkins that Case's quick actions and Casey's CPR training saved Andrea's life.

The medical center’s emergency department team held a special awards ceremony, where Andrea thanked the doctors and the EMS team who saved her life.

Case was also honored.

"I saved the day," said Case when asked about why he received the honor.

"Definitely talk to your kids about what to do in a situation like this and trust them that they can do it," said Andrea.

There will be a CPR academy held on November 16 at Collin College. Medical staff will be on hand to teach CPR and it is open to the public.