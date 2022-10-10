Man Thanks Texas Family and Medical Team for New Heart

A Colorado man recently came to North Texas for a trip very few get to make.

He traveled here to meet the people behind his recent organ transplant including the family of the donor who saved his life.

48-yr-old Tony Young was born with a genetic heart disease.

At age 25, he had his first heart attack.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

By the time he was 45, he was in heart and kidney failure.

In February 2020, he was placed on the heart transplant list and a week later put on the kidney transplant list.

Later that month, a 34-year-old woman was brought to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving in critical condition.

She, unfortunately, did not make it but was an organ donor and a perfect match for Young.

Baylor Scott & White doctors procured her heart and kidney, and her organs were airlifted from Texas to Colorado.

Earlier this month, two years after the transplant, Young was able to meet the medical team who made the transplant possible.

"This is the first time, and I've been doing this a long time, that I've been able to have a donor come back to the hospital that provided that organ forward," said President of Baylor Scott and White - Irving, Cindy Schamp.

Young also traveled to Longview to meet the mother of his donor.

He delivered a special “Build-a-Bear” with a recording of his heartbeat.

"To see her have that little bear, something that she can hold, it was a really truly special and touching moment," said Young.