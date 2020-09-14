lewisville water

Lewisville Warns Residents of Change to Smell, Taste of Water

The city of Lewisville says residents may notice a temporary change to the smell and taste of their water this week.

The change is due to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) project to relocate water transmission lines to the city's water treatment plant. The transition will prevent the Water Treatment Plant from using powder-activated carbon in its treatment process, causing some customers to notice a change in the taste and odor of the water.

The city said the change to the smell and taste are aesthetic only and pose no health hazard.

The difference may be noticed as early as Tuesday, Sept. 15 and could remain until Friday, Oct. 9.

Residents with concerns can contact the public services department at 972-219-3510.

