Kroger to Offer Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine in Dallas

Kroger announced Tuesday that it will partner with the Dallas County Health and Human Services to offer drive-thru flu vaccines in Dallas.

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will be set up at the Silver Garage at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"In light of the challenges we may face from both the flu virus and COVID-19 this fall, Kroger Health is proud to partner with Dallas County Health & Human Services and the American Airlines Center to host this one-day event, offering flu shots by our certified immunizers, in the safety of the individual's vehicle." said Jeff Loesch, PharmD, RPh and Dallas division health and wellness director for Kroger Health. "In particular, we wanted to provide an efficient way for our seniors to receive the recommended high dose formulation of the flu shot while minimizing the risk of potential exposure in the general public."

Kroger says it will have the capacity to administer up to 600 vaccinations during the one-day event.

To receive a flu shot, individuals must make an appointment online at krogerhealth.com/flu or you can call the DCHHS Call Center at 972-692-2780

Kroger says flu shots will be provided to both insured and uninsured patients, ages 7 and up. They are available at no out of pocket cost to those with Medicare B and are also fully covered by many insurance plans. Kroger reminds everyone to bring identification as well as your insurance card.