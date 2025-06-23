Kenneth Cooper's plan for growing healthier as we age

The "father of aerobics" wants to get the world "cooperized."

The Dallas doctor, considered "the father of aerobics," is out with a new book to help people grow healthier as they grow older.

At the age of 94, Dr. Kenneth Cooper is proof of it.

He heads to his office at Cooper Aerobics, the center he founded, every morning, where he spends 15-30 minutes in prayer and Bible study.

He still makes exercise part of his daily routine. He starts with 30 minutes on the recumbent bike. He stopped running after he broke his leg skiing at age 73.

Then it's 10 minutes of weight training on machines. He used to think that aerobic training was all someone needed to do to stay fit, but as he grew older, he realized some muscular strengthening was needed as well. After 50 years of age, you start losing muscle mass.

When he gets home from his work day at Cooper Aerobics, it's time to walk the dogs. He and his wife Millie have two. There's Sophie, a shih tzu, which he says is Millie's dog. Scarlett the Maltese is his love. Cooper has said for years, "You should walk the dog every day, whether you have one or not."

Cooper coined the term "aerobics" in 1968; exercise to get your heart pumping. It was a controversial recommendation at the time, but now it's widely accepted that regular aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and extend longevity.

Now, almost 60 years later, with decades of research and a world-renowned reputation, Cooper's new book, Grow Healthier As You Grow Older, offers a guide to preventive health.

"I want to prove to the public, and this has been controversial, that exercise is medicine. We have been doing research here for over 54 years, proving exercise is medicine. This has the potential to change how medicine is done around the world," Cooper told NBC5. "Your health is your responsibility. Keep that in mind. And no drug can replicate the benefits of an active lifestyle."

In his book, he invites people to "get cooperized."

"You need to get 30 minutes of exercise, collective or sustained, most days of the week. That's the most important thing we recommend about getting cooperized. My goal in writing this book is to get the world cooperized. Because I know, we can change your health, your longevity, the quality of life," Cooper said.

Get Cooperized is a set of eight general guidelines to achieve and maintain good health:

Exercise most days of the week.

Make healthy food choices most of the time.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Take the right supplements for you.

Get a regular, comprehensive physical exam.

Manage stress and prioritize sleep.

Do not use tobacco.

Control alcohol.

Cooper says anyone can implement the eight steps to Get Cooperized to square off the curve and live healthier, longer. But he stresses the importance of selecting the right exercise to improve longevity. Exercise can be used in three primary ways-for rest and relaxation, strength training, and figure-contouring and cardiovascular fitness. While all three are beneficial, only cardiovascular fitness can help increase longevity and prevent disease.

"It's a whole lot cheaper, more effective to prevent disease than find a cure," he said.

Cooper explains it all and gives a personal look at the fitness revolution he inspired in his 20th book. Grow Healtier as You Grow Older hits store shelves on Tuesday, June 24th.