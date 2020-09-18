Kendra Cares Hosts Free Virtual Concert for Area Children's Hospitals Friday

A hospital is a lonely place to be during the pandemic, especially for children, but on Friday, thousands of children will be getting a special treat.

The Kendra Cares Program is hosting a virtual concert for countless children’s hospitals across Texas and the country, including kids at Children's Health and Cook Children's.

Through a partnership with Musicians On Call, performances include Disney stars Meg Donnelly and Asher Angel, Grammy-nominated singer and ‘The Voice’ winner Cassadee Pope, and American Idol’s Gabby Barrett.

It’s an exclusive concert made just for the children's hospitals.

“Right now is a difficult time for everyone, if you can imagine putting yourself in the shoes of a pediatric patient in a hospital with only one visitor,” said Mindy Perry, Chief Marketing Officer for Kendra Scott. “I think today more than ever, folks are craving experiences. And while we can’t be there in person, we’re going to bring some amazing experiences, in addition to the fashion and the philanthropy.”

Kendra Cares is a creative arts and charity program of Texas-based jewelry brand, Kendra Scott. It serves 40 hospitals across Texas and the country.

Normally the program brings free, in-person events to children’s hospitals. Here in North Texas before the pandemic, volunteers hosted a 'color bar' experience which allowed kids to design their own piece of free jewelry for themselves, or their parents or caregivers.

But for months, the team has instead shifted to virtual live streams, video calls and curbside delivery for patients during this lonely time.

“It is helped us think in brand new ways to stay connected. Obviously we were doing a lot of work in hospitals, but with the pandemic, we can’t be in hospitals anymore. And of course, the safety of everyone is our top priority,” Perry said. “We’re coming in and virtually providing another experience to connect so they can use their creative minds.”

The free concert is being held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the fifth anniversary of the Kendra Cares Program.