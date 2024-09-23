Health

How to order free COVID-19 tests as a new round becomes available this month

U.S. households will be able to order as many as four nasal swab tests

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting this month, Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed to their homes.

U.S. households will be able to order as many as four nasal swab tests at COVIDTests.gov when the federal program reopens. The U.S. Health and Human Services agency overseeing the program has not yet given an exact date when ordering can begin.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

An agency spokesperson has said the tests will detect current virus strains and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season, when families and friends gather for celebrations.

U.S. regulators last month approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to combat the recent virus strains and, hopefully, forthcoming winter ones, as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has recommended this fall’s shot for everyone age 6 months and older.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

While most Americans have some degree of immunity from prior infections or vaccinations or both, that protection wanes. Last fall’s shots targeted a different part of the coronavirus family tree, a strain that’s no longer circulating.

news Sep 6

Covid-19, flu, RSV: Vaccine recommendations for fall — and the best time to get them

Health Aug 30

FDA authorizes Novavax's updated Covid vaccine, paving way for fall rollout

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Health
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us