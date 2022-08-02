What to Know There are two vaccines used to prevent monkeypox infection, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000. There is a limited supply of JYNNEOS though more is expected soon. ACAM2000 is in larger supply, but should not be used by certain people due to significant side effects.

Immune response to a monkeypox vaccine takes 14 days after the second dose of JYNNEOS and four weeks after the ACAM2000 dose.

Texas has requested another 58,000 doses of vaccine as of July 29, 2022.

As monkeypox cases continue to grow, limited vaccinations are currently in supply across North Texas. NBC 5 has created the following guide to help people find vaccines across the Metroplex and to learn more about the vaccines available.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Texas has currently been allocated more than 20,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine and another 58,000 doses were ordered on July 29. Of the new allocations, roughly 17,000 doses are headed to the Houston area. To learn more about the vaccine, scroll down near the bottom of this page.

There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said, however, that because monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

DALLAS COUNTY MONKEYPOX VACCINES

As of July 25, a total of 5,120 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been forwarded to Dallas County Health and Human Services, Texas Health and Human Services Department confirmed.

At a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 1, Dr. Philip Huang, the director of the Dallas Health and Human Services Department, announced the county will offer vaccinations to men 18 years and older who have sex with other men and have had sex with multiple or anonymous partners in the last two weeks.

DCHHS is working with local LGBTQ organizations and hospitals, including Parkland Memorial Hospital, with vaccine administrations and is hoping to expand accessibility and sites even further.

Huang cautioned the continued availability of vaccinations remains uncertain.

At the virtual town hall, Huang added that there are about 180 to 190 cases of monkeypox in Dallas County, the highest of any county in Texas. The increase in cases is aligned with previous public events that lead to potential monkeypox exposure including Daddyland Festival, a four-day dance event geared toward gay men, and Club Dallas, a 24-hour gay sauna.

Those looking to make an appointment or get more information on monkeypox can call the DCHHS at 972-692-2780.

@DCHHS Director, @DrPhilHuangDFW joined a Monkeypox Town-Hall with @DSPride_dallas to answer questions. Monkeypox cases have been identified in Dallas County and continue to increase. The virus can affect anyone and will spread from close contact: https://t.co/aOw6OSy6sP pic.twitter.com/4TBjHUob6E — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) August 2, 2022

TARRANT COUNTY MONKEYPOX VACCINES

As of July 28, the Texas Department of State Health Service said 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine had been sent to Tarrant County.

On the Tarrant County Health Department's monkeypox page, they recommend anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to a person or an animal with the viral disease contact their health care provider or local and state health departments.

To contact Tarrant County Public Health Department's call center, call 817-248-6299. The office's operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 2, there are a total of 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Tarrant County.

DENTON COUNTY MONKEYPOX VACCINES

According to a July 28 NBC 5 report, 500 monkeypox vaccinations are available in Denton County.

With a limited number of vaccinations available, Denton County Public Health is working with local healthcare providers and other health departments to identify high-risk contacts of confirmed or probable cases in the area. Vaccinations may eventually be offered to high-risk contacts that include those who have had a sexual partner in the past 14 days who was diagnosed with monkeypox or had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox.

As of Monday, Aug. 1, Denton County confirmed the addition of six cases, totaling 10. To find more information, visit the Denton County Public Health's site on monkeypox. Officials also recommend email at PublicHealth@DentonCounty.gov.

Weekly Update: Denton County Reports Six New Cases of Monkeypox



For the week of 7/25 - 7/31, DCPH identified 6 new positive cases of monkeypox in Denton County, bringing the countywide total to ten cases.



Visit https://t.co/mnSQg69xuL for more information about monkeypox. pic.twitter.com/dqdjn5PaHk — Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) August 1, 2022

COLLIN COUNTY MONKEYPOX VACCINES

With a limited supply of vaccinations, Collin County is only administering vaccinations to individuals that have close, high-risk contact with a person that has a confirmed case of monkeypox in the past 14 days.

When additional vaccinations are received, Collin County will offer appointments to those who are disproportionally at risk of contracting monkeypox. When those appointments are available, a link will be provided on the Collin County website.

WHAT IS THE MONKEYPOX VACCINE?

There are two vaccines being used to prevent monkeypox infection, according to the CDC. The vaccines are Bavarian Nordic's JYNNEOS, aka Imvamune or Imvanex, a Danish drug approved by the FDA for the prevention of monkeypox, and ACAM2000, a drug previously approved by the FDA for use against smallpox now made available for the prevention of monkeypox under an "Expanded Access investigational new drug" application.

In the United States, there is currently a limited supply of JYNNEOS and doses of the vaccine are being distributed from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. More doses of JYNNEOS are expected in the coming weeks and months as the U.S. government has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses that will be delivered by mid-2023.

There is a larger supply of ACAM2000, but this vaccine should not be used in people who have certain health conditions, such as a weakened immune system, skin conditions like eczema or other exfoliative skin conditions, or pregnancy.

The CDC said the immune response takes 14 days after the second dose of JYNNEOS and four weeks after the ACAM2000 dose for maximal development. People who get vaccinated should continue to take steps to protect themselves from infection by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact, with someone who has monkeypox.

There is no data yet available on the effectiveness of these vaccines in the current outbreak.