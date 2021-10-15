Hispanic Heritage Month: Healthcare Heroes

Friday wraps up Hispanic Heritage Month. NBC 5 profiles two frontline workers who've been in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic on how their heritage has shaped the people they've become.

Dr. Claudia Perez is a neurointensivist at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. While pregnant with her daughter, she developed uncontrolled hyperthyroidism from Graves’ disease. Her diagnosis set Perez on a path to learn more about the biology of her medical condition and sparked a passion for a career in medicine.

Mary Meza is rehab services director, has been a part of the Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital family since 1981. Meza shares vivid memories of her childhood and talks about her career in her own words.