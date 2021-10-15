Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month: Healthcare Heroes

Two local healthcare workers describe what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Friday wraps up Hispanic Heritage Month. NBC 5 profiles two frontline workers who've been in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic on how their heritage has shaped the people they've become.

Dr. Claudia Perez is a neurointensivist at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. While pregnant with her daughter, she developed uncontrolled hyperthyroidism from Graves’ disease. Her diagnosis set Perez on a path to learn more about the biology of her medical condition and sparked a passion for a career in medicine.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Mary Meza is rehab services director, has been a part of the Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital family since 1981. Meza shares vivid memories of her childhood and talks about her career in her own words.

This article tagged under:

Hispanic Heritage MonthFort WorthArlingtonTexas Health Harris Methodist Hospitalfrontline workers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us