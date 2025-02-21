Closing the health gap: Nonprofit aims to improve heart health in South Dallas

February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about cardiovascular health.

In South Dallas, a local nonprofit is working to address disparities that affect life expectancy and heart disease outcomes in underserved communities.

"I wanted to create a program to fill in the gap between the hospital and community access to increase access to more cardiac care, especially within underserved communities,” said Crystal Dobson, founder of CardiacFITT.

Dobson, a former night nurse in the cardiac ICU, has witnessed the impacts of not putting heart health first.

"I saw a lot of chronic condition heart patients, from heart transplants to late-stage congestive heart failure, and I've always had a desire to help cardiac patients,” she said. "Heart disease is something that's non-treatable once you get to the late stage.”

Dobson points to staggering statistics that have fueled her in her mission to close the health gaps. According to a 2019 report by Parkland Health and the Dallas County Health Department, residents in some South Dallas neighborhoods have a life expectancy of just 66 years. Meanwhile, only a few miles away, those in more affluent areas can expect to live up to 90 years.

The ZIP codes 75210, 75215, 75216, 75217, and 75241 had the most negative health indicators.

"Within these ZIP codes, African Americans and people of color have a 30% likelihood of dying from cardiac disease, along with a 44% higher mortality rate than non-Hispanic whites. And I knew we had to do something about that,” said Dobson.

Many residents face limited access to healthy food and fitness resources, contributing to high rates of heart disease.

But CardiacFITT is working to close this gap by providing accessible heart health resources to the communities that need them most.

Her program offers nutrition planning, exercise training and chronic health coaching through a digital platform but she also works out of local community centers, all with the goal of connecting to those who are uninsured or underinsured. Dobson said they have helped clients drop weight, lower their blood pressure and lower the number of medications they have to take for chronic conditions.

"Having really great community partners that are within the community, that understand the community, that engages with the community, is really important in improving health care outcomes, in improving cardiac health, and making health care more accessible and affordable,” Dobson said.

Dobson partners regularly with Frazier Revitalization, a community center in the Frazier neighborhood to increase access to public transportation, health and dental care, legal services, after-school enrichment and healthy food options in the area.

“We use exercise, nutrition, a lot of education and awareness to make sure that they get the tools and resources to improve the outcomes of their cardiac health. And Frasier has really been our collaborator and neighbor for a long time,” she said.

This year, the center started a Wellness Wednesday effort in partnership with CardiacFITT.

“There's a little more accountability through their programming because people are now weighing, doing the test for BMI, and we're encouraging people to document blood pressure and things like that. It's not just about managing chronic conditions, it's also prevention,” said Conner. “So we're really focusing on that quite a bit and forward to the way in which this relationship will grow. Our hope is that we can really show impact in reducing health disparities, which is one of our strategic directions.”

To celebrate American Heart Month, CardiacFITT is hosting a free community event on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center in Dallas. The event will feature health screenings, themed workouts, live panel discussions, and even food demonstrations.

"I think that one of the things that helps is because when CardiacFitt comes out, we're not just exercising, but we're talking about the value of nutrition. Along with that physical movement or physical health, we also need to pay attention to what we eat,” said Conner.

Scan the QR code in the flyer below to RSVP.

Dobson and Conner hope events like these will continue their mission of closing the health gap in South Dallas.

"We focus on mobilizing neighborhood change. But we can't do that without the residents,” said Conner. “So the healthier the residents are, the better able they are to advocate for their own wellness, but also to be advocates for the type of community they want to experience.”

Frazier is planning another free community health and wellness event on March 29. Click here for more information.