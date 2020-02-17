Grand Prairie ISD Sanitizes Buses From Flu With Mist

The Grand Prairie Independent School District has taken its fight against the flu and other potential infections from the school buildings to the school buses.

Thousands of students ride the bus to and from school every day in Grand Prairie. As of the 2019-2020 school year, those buses are sanitized at least once a week using an EMist misting system, which “places an electrostatic charge to liquid disinfectants as they leave the spray nozzle, which causes them to wrap around and cling to surfaces,” according to the Grand Prairie ISD.

“In many ways, the bus is an extension of the classroom. If we can prevent germs on the way to school, at school, and going home from school, we give students the best chance to stay well which keeps them from missing valuable instruction time,” noted Sam Buchmeyer, public information officer with the Grand Prairie ISD.

According to the school district, the number of students sent home from school with flu-like symptoms since the start of the flu season in the fall is less than it was during the previous school year.