Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott to Discuss Upcoming Flu Season in Dallas Thursday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will be in Dallas Thursday to take part in a roundtable discussion on the upcoming flu season.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs Dr. John Zerwas and UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky.

Following his roundtable discussion, the governor plans to hold a news conference. The news conference is expected to start at about 12:30 p.m.

Live video of that news conference will be available at the top of this page

