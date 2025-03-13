‘Ghosting' becomes unexpected side effect of cancer

It’s a side effect of cancer many patients don’t see coming. It's called 'cancer ghosting' and it is a new term used to describe the social isolation patients feel when friends or family seem to stop reaching out.

50-year-old Nancy Loera shared her experience with NBC 5.

For years, she encouraged others on their fitness journeys as a Zumba and yoga instructor.

She was always surrounded by others until, she says, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"People are so afraid to talk about cancer," said Loera. "They're afraid to ask questions. They're afraid to even look at you, because you don't look like you used to look before, my hair was 17 inches long, and all of a sudden I don't have hair," said Loera.

She's not alone in feeling as if she'd been ghosted.

A survey by Breastcancer.org last year found 75% of cancer patients polled felt ghosted by friends or loved ones.

Cancer Support Community North Texas CEO Mirchelle Louis told NBC 5 that loved ones of patients can struggle with discomfort and fear, become overwhelmed or simply don't know what to say.

"Here's how you can support your friend without it being overwhelming. Just be honest and just say, 'You know, I'm afraid. I don't know what questions to ask.' I think, you know, if you can talk about ever normalizing a conversation around cancer, I think maybe, that's what Cancer Support Community does," said Louis.

She also offers these tips for cancer fighters:

Be specific about the help you need, even if it's just a grocery store run.

Focus on the people who do show up.

Find a cancer support group, whether in person or online.

Nancy found encouragement after she discovered a cancer support group of Spanish-speaking women who rallied beside her, as she recently hit eight months into remission.

"There is always somebody that is there for you, but you have to discover it because you have to become the best advocate," said Loera.

A 2023 American Cancer Society survey found cancer patients and survivors who were most likely to report higher levels of loneliness include those who live alone, people of color, and lower-income earners.