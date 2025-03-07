Getting your best sleep in 2025

On Sunday, March 9, we spring forward and lose a precious hour of sleep. The loss can be tough, making Daylight Saving Time a great time to re-evaluate your and your loved ones’ sleeping habits. Dr. Mohsin Maqbool from Texas Health Plano helped us find the best way to get the best sleep in 2025.

Let’s start with a hard look at the effects of technology. Winding down in front of the television after dinner could be hurting you. Dr. Maqbool says, “It’s not helping, it’s only further delaying natural sleep time.”

According to Maqbool, the latest research shows blue light emitted from devices like TVs, phones and laptops can stop your body from producing melatonin, the sleep hormone.

He says, “The guidance is to let go of all the electronics one to two hours before the intended bedtime. We call it digital sunset time, so the brain can get a cue from the darkness or lack of blue wavelength light and start making melatonin one to two hours after that.”

The so-called digital sunset is just part of the recipe for getting a good night’s rest. Doctors say the best sleepers have good habits or, what they call good “sleep hygiene.” The good news is that it’s easier than ever to create those habits. Dr. Maqpool shared technology can be bad for sleep, but at the same time, technology can be used to help improve our sleeping patterns.

Wearable devices with applications can help track your sleep and create a sleep log to show how much sleep you need and what might be preventing you from getting the most rest. Some apps track snoring and help identify sleep apnea issues. New “smart pillows” can even be used to adjust your head to open airways when snoring sounds are detected.

If you struggle with insomnia, treatment is also now a few taps away. Dr. Maqpool says, “The real treatment for insomnia is called CBTI, or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia.” He continues, “It's really hard to find a therapist who does CBTI by the book. But the good news is there are apps now that can act as a virtual CBTI Coach and can cure insomnia within six to eight weeks.”

Dr. Maqpool says these tools have been helpful in identifying sleep issues among children. One study found that 12% of children who were taking medications for ADHD actually had sleep apnea, and once it was treated, there was no need for medication. Bad sleep can cause symptoms like lack of focus and behavioral issues which can be misdiagnosed.

One important tip: No phones in bed. They’re disruptive. Instead, experts suggest reading a book. If you are tossing and turning for more than 15 minutes, get up and read a book until you are sleepy enough to fall back to sleep.

The CDC released some ideas to improve sleep during times of stress that include many of Dr. Maqpool’s suggestions and other helpful ideas.