Garland firefighter survives stroke, inspires others

A stroke can strike with no warning and the quicker you get medical help, the better your chances of recovery. It's a lesson that Garland firefighter and paramedic Duane Daniel learned and hopes others learn from his story as well.

Daniel suffered a stroke of the left anterior cerebral artery while cooking in his kitchen.

"My leg went out and I was like, that was weird," said Daniel.

He said he immediately told his wife Angie.

"She came in and I was like, 'You got to take me to the hospital.' She goes, 'Why?' I said, 'my knee buckled,' and she was like, 'suck it buttercup. That's no big deal," joked Daniel.

He told her, however, that it was imperative they call 9-1-1 and within 20 minutes, Daniel was at the hospital.

Doctors discovered he was having a stroke and within 24 hours, he had lost all feeling on his right side and the ability to speak.

"He goes from just basically Superman, taking care of everything, to laying there and not being able to move or speak," said Angie Daniel. "You know, all those scenarios play through your mind and it was just the fear of the unknown."

Fortunately, prompt treatment increased his odds of a full recovery, but the road wouldn't be easy. He says he relied heavily on his family, friends and faith to get him through. Currently, he is back at work, on desk duty, until he is well enough to return to the role of firefighter/paramedic.

"You always hear fire departments are family. Well, it is," said Daniel.

"There's nothing that I want to do more than to get back to the station so I can help my community, doing what I've trained to do," he said.

According to the American Stroke Association, when you spot a stroke warning sign, act fast.

Recognizing the stroke warning signs and calling 911 immediately may make the difference between a strong recovery or long-term disability; survival or death.

Causes of stroke include uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, stress and poor medication management.

Learn the stroke warning signs: F.A.S.T: Face Drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech Difficulty, Time to call 911.

