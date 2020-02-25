Cancer Research

Former Olympic Gymnast Supports ‘Cycle for Survival’

Olympian Shannon Miller shares her thoughts about supporting "Cycle for Survival," a movement to beat rare cancers

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Shannon Miller, one of the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnasts in history and a member of the famed Magnificent Seven, has achieved much success through teamwork.

Now, she is teaming up with fellow cancer survivor, Dani Strumeier, to champion a cause for all who are battling rare cancers -- Cycle for Survival, a movement to beat rare cancers.

This year more than 37,500 people nationwide are riding at Cycle for Survival events in January, February and March.

All money raised by Cycle for Survival fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Both Shannon and Dani are on a mission to raise awareness, and much needed funding for these diseases.

Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised more than $235 million through its signature high-energy indoor team cycling events across the country.

Together with the movement’s founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives.

