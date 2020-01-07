Flu Continues to Spread Across the US, North Texas Hit Hard

It is not the peak of flu season yet, but doctors say the country is seeing thousands of new cases of the virus every week.

A recently released flu map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed high flu activity in 30 states, including Texas.

The CDC estimates, so far this season, more than six million people have gotten the flu and nearly 3,000 have died. It said 27 of those deaths have been children. The most recent was in Coppell, where a fifth-grader died from complications with the flu.

In a recent study conducted by Walgreens Pharmacy, Texas is number three in the country for states most impacted by this year’s flu season. Dallas is fifth in the country when it comes to flu activity.

Doctors say the best defense against the flu is the flu shot. Not to mention basic cleaning habits like washing your hands frequently and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.