Flu cases remain high in North Texas and show few signs of slowing down

Nearly 1,000 new flu cases were reported by Children's Health last week alone

By Meredith Yeomans

An intense flu season is showing some, but not many, signs of slowing down, especially among kids.

“The number of cases are unusually high,” said Dr. Carla Garcia-Carreno, director for Infection Prevention and Control at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

Children's Health said it saw 929 flu cases last week across its Dallas and Plano locations, down from more than 1,000 the week prior but still high.

“This season is a bit different from last season. We had an earlier peak, and the numbers last year didn’t reach the numbers we have this year,” said Garcia.

Texas is among dozens of states reporting "high" or "very high" levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also said doctor visits for the virus have hit a 15-year high.

“In all ways, it’s sort of higher than we've seen in the last several years,” said Dr. Phillip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The department's most recent figures online show a 37% flu positivity rate for the week ending Feb. 1, higher than the current national average of 31% for the week ending Feb. 8.

“Hopefully, it’s plateauing, but it’s at sort of the record high numbers now, so it’s definitely out there, and a lot of transmission is going on,” said Huang.

The DFW Hospital Council said some hospitals and primary care physicians saw flu cases jump 30% in one week.

However, with a slight decline overall at Children’s Health last week, all eyes will be on flu numbers due next week to see if flu season has peaked.

Meanwhile, a measles outbreak is growing in West Texas. It was announced Friday the number of confirmed measles cases in Gaines County has doubled in size to 48, mostly children and teens.

State health officials said those infected are either unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. Thirteen people have been hospitalized.

Garcia said measles is one of the highest communicable diseases that spreads through respiratory droplets. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours.

“It’s very, very contagious. I know they are nowhere near the Dallas Metroplex area, but remember, people travel,” said Garcia. "Doctors are monitoring closely."

