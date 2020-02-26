Dallas County Flu Cases Down 72% Since Feb. 1: DCHHS

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department reports flu cases in the county are down for a second straight week.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, 1,046 positive flu cases were recorded by the county, more than 350 fewer than the week before (1,402) -- a drop of about 29%. During the most recent reporting week, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 657 positive cases were recorded -- that's a drop of more than 46% over the week before and a drop of 72% since Feb. 1.

Despite the drop, the county health department says influenza activity remains high with 20.2% of tests returning positive. The county said there were also 120 new influenza-associated hospitalizations reported during Week 7, between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.

Flu shots are available for children at all county clinics; adults can get vaccines at the main clinic. More information on vaccines can be found here.

DCHHS said RSV activity is low with 3.4% of tests reporting as positive.

