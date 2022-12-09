Fit Friday: Start Your New Year Now

Fit Fridays are back on NBC 5 Today ahead of the new year.

Ashley Davis, founder of RA Warrior Fitness, has battled Rheumatoid Arthritis for nearly 20 years. The debilitating pain could have been her excuse for not getting healthy, but she used her story to encourage others.

"This is the business I started in March of 2020 to help other women improve their quality of life through fitness. Especially those women living with Rheumatoid Arthritis and that's what the RA stands for," Davis said.

One of her favorite times of year is the reset of a new year. She encourages people not to wait until the next year to start their fitness journey.

"There is no sense in waiting until the new year at all. the new year isn't promised to any of us. We have breath in our body right now. All you have to do is start," Davis said.

She encourages people to do what they need to do now to get healthy because tomorrow isn't promised.

"You don't even know if you are going to be here come the new year. Why not make a commitment to yourself now to start making the little changes to live a healthier life style," Davis said.

One of her biggest tips is getting people moving.

"You don't have to do a bunch of changes at one time. The best way to start is to get up and get moving. It may be a walk around your neighborhood or drinking more water or reducing your sugar and salt intake. Whatever it is for you, start making those little changes now," Davis said.

Davis said its also important to be your own cheerleader.

"I love listening to podcast and positive affirmations. Often times a healthier lifestyle starts with a healthier mindset," Davis said.

Always talk to your doctor before starting a new workout or nutrition routine.