First West Nile virus-infected mosquito reported in North Texas

The first mosquito positive for West Nile virus this season was confirmed in North Texas on Tuesday as authorities are warning the public to be cautious.

Tarrant County Public Health said the first positive mosquito sample of West Nile virus was found in the city of Arlington for the first time in the 2024 season.

Arlington said they will conduct targeted ground spraying near Douglas Court and North Cooper Street on May 14 and May 15, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning "to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible."

TCPH said 910 mosquito samples have been tested at the North Texas Regional Laboratory so far. The last positive case of an infected mosquito was reported on April 26, 2023.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Tarrant County health officials said no humans have contracted the virus yet.

The health department said West Nile virus season typically runs from April through mid-November.

WEST NILE VIRUS SYMPTOMS

Fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache.

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis.

Recovery from severe illness might take several weeks or months. Some effects on the central nervous system might be permanent.

About one out of 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people can recover from the virus but will still feel fatigued weeks or months later.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MOSQUITO BITES

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites

FACTS ABOUT MOSQUITOES