First Heat-Related Death in Dallas County, DCHHS Reports

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting their first heat-related death in the county this year.

The victim was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. For privacy reasons, DCHHS is not disclosing the woman's identity.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

DCHHS says heat-related illness occurs when the body is unable to properly cool itself. They also say to monitor symptoms and follow the CDC tips for heat-related illness prevention below:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Limit outdoor activities, exercise during cooler parts of the day and stay in shady areas

Drink plenty of water

Follow local news for extreme heat alerts and other safety tips

To learn more and for more tips, visit the CDC's website.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.