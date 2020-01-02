FDA Finalizes Ban On Most Flavored Vaping Cartridges

Only days after Dallas County recorded its first confirmed vaping related death, the Federal Drug Administration announced a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges.

The ban, which will go into effect 30-days after it’s registered later this year, will not include menthol and tobacco flavored cartridges and also excludes open tank systems that are found in some vape shops.

Still, Dallas County Health & Human Services officials believe the ban is a step in the right direction.

“We have a whole new generation of teens and kids that is now going to be addicted to nicotine,” Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHD’s Director said. “This is a good sign to see that something is being done.”

Dallas County has recorded 53-vaping related hospitalizations, including this week’s death. According to Huang and others health officials, flavored products have proven especially attractive to teens and young adults.

“The data and evidence of just how quickly use among youth and teens has skyrocketed is alarming,” Huang said.

President Trump also praised the ban as an appropriate compromise with the vaping industry, which has recently fought back with paid advertisements.

"We are going to protect our children and the industry," President Trump told reporters at a New Year's event.