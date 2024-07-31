FDA approves blood test for colon cancer screening

This week, the FDA approved a blood test for colorectal cancer that the medical community feels could save lives.

The test, called Shield, is expected to greatly increase the number of people willing to get tested by making it less invasive.

Medical specialists say the blood test is not intended to completely replace colonoscopies, but doctors think it will boost the rate of screenings for colon cancer.

It has been found that some people put off getting screenings because of fear of colonoscopies. Colonoscopies are also time-consuming and force people to take at least one day off work.

“Colonoscopy is still the gold standard so in patients who there's a concern for high risk for cancer like they have a strong family history of colon cancer they're having concerning symptoms the recommendation would still be a colonoscopy,” Parkland Health gastrointestinal oncologist Dr. Radhika Kainthla said. “For other patients who we call average risk, meaning just regular patients not having any symptoms, more options are better.”

The new blood test would need to be given at least every three years starting at age 45.

Colon cancer is the second highest cause of cancer deaths in Americans and about 70% of colon cancer deaths can be prevented.