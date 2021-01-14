UK COVID-19 Strain

Experts Expect More Cases Of UK COVID-19 Variant In Texas

Two cases have been reported so far in Texas. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's Dr. Steven Berk, an infectious disease doctor, suspects that there may be others.

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two cases of the COVID-19 variant have been reported so far in Texas.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's Dr. Steven Berk, an infectious disease doctor, suspects that there may be other cases.

Health experts say the U.K. variant of the coronavirus strain is cause for concern, as they expect more cases of it to be detected.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Garland 1 hour ago

Skate Park Coming to Garland After Long Debate

The variant, which has been detected in two Texans, one in a Harris County man and the other in Nueces County, is said to be more contagious, but doesn't seem to cause more severe illness.

This article tagged under:

UK COVID-19 StraintexasTexas Tech University Health Sciences CenterdR. sTEVEN bERK
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us