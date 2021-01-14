Experts Expect More Cases Of UK COVID-19 Variant In Texas

Two cases of the COVID-19 variant have been reported so far in Texas.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's Dr. Steven Berk, an infectious disease doctor, suspects that there may be other cases.

Health experts say the U.K. variant of the coronavirus strain is cause for concern, as they expect more cases of it to be detected.

The variant, which has been detected in two Texans, one in a Harris County man and the other in Nueces County, is said to be more contagious, but doesn't seem to cause more severe illness.