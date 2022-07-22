Even Indoors, the Heat Can Be Dangerous

The scorching temperatures can put your health at risk and you don't necessarily have to be in the sun to feel their dangerous effects.

Volunteers at Bedford thrift shop Coat Of Many Colors have become adept at spotting signs of heat illness after one of the A/C units broke down. That has the inside-store temperature unable to dip below the mid-80s.

"People get sort of lightheaded, turn very, very pale white and you can just tell that something's not right," said store manager Guy Housewright.

"It's just really humid. It's thick air. We don't have enough circulation and when we have no A/C. It's really difficult to keep standing," said volunteer Emily Brock.

It doesn't take much for the heat to take its toll.

Doctors say children and the elderly are at highest risk because it may more difficult for them to recognize that something isn't right.

"If they're normally active at this time, and they're more sleepy, or they just feel hot to the touch, it's probably not a bad idea, just go ahead and work on cooling measures at that point," said Dr. Mark Maynard, an emergency medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White McKinney.

Measures include drinking water and getting to a cooler area.

Store employees have already taken such measures on customers in trouble.

"There was a young lady checking out and I can tell by the look on her face, her color changed. She immediately needed to sit down," said store volunteer Pat Beasley. "We gave her some water and she was OK, but definitely, she was not feeling well."

"While it's this hot, it's kind of a catch-22 of whether we want them to come shopping, or stay home and be safe," said Brock.

Store employees told NBC 5 that as of Wednesday afternoon the busted air conditioning unit had been fixed.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.