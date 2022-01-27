Energize Your Next Meal: Foods That Improve Brain Function, Energy

We are living in a world that demands so much from us. When there is such a stress mentally and physically, what we eat becomes very important, according to registered dietitian Tamar Samuels for Sanctum Med through Culina Health.

“Optimizing energy is something really critical, but it has something to do with something a lot of us don’t think about and that’s our blood sugar,” Samuels said. “When we eat carbohydrates, they are broken down into glucose and then we release that for energy.”

She said there are some easy dietary changes to make that will help boost energy and improve brain health.

“You can start your day with a bowl of oatmeal with some almond butter, flaxseed and berries. That can boost your energy and stabilize your blood sugar. If that’s not your thing, you can also do an omelet with vegetables, maybe even some avocado and a side of fruit,” Samuels said.

She said the objective is to eat foods that are high in fiber and protein to get your day started.

“Minimize foods that are low in protein and fiber. Those foods are rapidly digesting once you eat them, so they raise our blood sugar and lower our blood sugar really fast. That tends to happen with processed foods like refined grains and chips, white bread, sugary foods, and candy. You don’t have to eliminate them, you just have to have them in moderation if you don’t want that sluggish feeling,” Samuels said.

As far as increased brain function and overall health, she said adding in foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids should be your go-to.

“Fish, like salmon, have a lot of those omega-3 fatty acids. They help with brain development and function helping you feel clearer during the day,” Samuels said.

While her recommendation is adding more fruits and vegetables for a healthier lifestyle, prices at the grocery store are making that even harder for many families just trying to make ends meet during the pandemic.

“I understand this can get expensive. That’s why I tell people they can also go for the frozen fruits and vegetables. They have the same nutritional properties and are cheaper,” Samuels said.

Another practice she warned against is juicing, something so many people have picked up.

“It’s so not worth it. When we are juicing our fruits and veggies, we are taking away the fiber. It’s what makes fruits beneficial for us. Fiber helps us to stabilize our blood sugar. It’s great for gut health and it normalizes our hormones,” Samuels said.

As always, check with your doctor before making drastic changes to your diet and/or exercise plans.