End of the Track for Trains at Children’s Medical Center

Former patients of Children's Medical Center Dallas are making a special plea. Save the trains that have been a part of the hospital for decades.

At 8-years-old, Janelle Toll battled Leukemia and won.

She said it was the train display at Children's Hospital that motivated her through years of painful procedures.

"Being able to see them and see them go through the different tunnels and come out in different places, it's like these trains are going somewhere, I can go somewhere, too, said Tole.

Now, the 30-year fixture is going away.

The hospital said that's to make way for what they call a "family-centric" support space.

Plans include a courtyard, a playground, and a Starbucks.

In a statement, Children's Health says: "This is in no way an easy decision but the need to add amenities for the nearly 300,000 patients we see each year, and their families is apparent."

"The trains were a legitimate break from it all," said Janelle's father Gary.

He watched his daughter beat cancer and is supporting her efforts to save the trains.

An online petition has already gathered more than 8,000 signatures and Janelle hopes the trains can continue to bring future patients joy.

"We want to keep the trains, revamp them, make them better, make them greater," said Janelle.

The hospital said it will hold a "last ride" ceremony later in January and is working to figure out a way to donate the trains to the community.