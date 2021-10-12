Early detection is key in beating cancer but many women have skipped their annual mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Kryzak, of Frisco, thought twice about going to her scheduled mammogram.

"I was little nervous about COVID precautions. The last place you want to be during the pandemic is at a medical facility," said Kryzak.

Fear is one of the driving factors behind an 80-90% reduction in mammograms last year.

Other reasons are access to medical care and financial hardships.

They are the reasons the National Breast Cancer Foundation is working to address.

"We remove the barriers to that access so they can get the help they need," said NBCF Founder/CEO Janelle Hail.

NBCF has launched a new campaign called "Rise" to remind women about the importance of screening.

Right now, it's recommended that you get a screening mammogram either before your first COVID-19 vaccination or four to six weeks after the second dose.

That way, there is time for your lymph nodes to return to their normal size.

The wait to be seen may be longer than normal.

"Women have a tendency to think about others, and what they can do to help everyone else but the reality is we have to help ourselves," Hail said.

Kryzak has a family history of breast cancer and started getting screening mammograms at age 35.

Despite her hesitation, she said, she knew getting her mammogram was the right thing to do for her family.

"As a mom, there are lot of milestones I want to be around for so that’s why I prioritize getting my mammogram," says Kryzak.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.