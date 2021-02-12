hypothermia

Doctors Warn of Signs Of Hypothermia Amid Severe Winter Weather

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Doctors are warning North Texans not to underestimate what cold temperatures can do to your body.

Hypothermia is life-threatening and it can set in as little as 30 minutes.

Your body temperature drops from its normal 98.6 to 95 or lower.

You begin to feel signs and symptoms of hypothermia including, shivering, slurred speech or mumbling, slow, shallow breathing, weak pulse, clumsiness or lack of coordination, drowsiness or very low energy, confusion or memory loss or loss of consciousness.

"Everyone is at risk if you're not prepared," said Alana Snyder, DO, Medical Director of Emergency Services at Medical City Fort Worth.

There are factors that could put you at greater risk.

The body's ability to regulate temperate may lessen with age, putting the elderly at risk.

Children lose heat faster than adults do and may lack the judgment to get out of the cold when they should.

Certain health conditions, like diabetes, and medications can mess with how your body handles the cold.

Some drugs can change the body's ability to regulate its temperature. Examples include certain antidepressants, antipsychotics, narcotic pain medications and sedatives.

Doctors suggest wearing layers if you do have to go outside.

Travel with blankets and extra coats, if you get on the road.

Immediately change out of sweaty or wet clothes to warm your body up and check on your older loved ones.

"They get confused. One of the signs of hypothermia is confusion so they may not know to call. They may not know to call 911 so it's important to check on family members," said Dr. Snyder.

Seek immediate medical attention for anyone who appears to have hypothermia.

