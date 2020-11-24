Doctors Warn COVID-19 Tests Aren't Foolproof for Thanksgiving Gatherings

We're just two days out from Thanksgiving and some families are relying on testing to stay safe and host get togethers, despite CDC recommendations to avoid large gatherings for the holiday.

However, doctors warn that the results aren't foolproof.

NBC 5 spoke with local expert Dr. Nick Karr for some insight on how tests work and why a negative test result doesn’t give you a free pass.

Dr. Karr has served as an ER doctor at several DFW hospitals and founded Sinai Urgent Care Clinic with locations around the metroplex. At the start of the pandemic, he launched SafeWork, one of the first non-governmental test sites in Dallas.

He said tests provide a snapshot in time. You could test negative today and be positive the next day because it can take anywhere between two to 14 days for symptoms to appear and for you to become infectious.

“What we’ve seen in these studies is usually it’s going to take at least three to four days before you can even begin to show any kind of detectable virus in a sample,” he explained. “If you’ve been exposed say yesterday – and it’s going to be a large enough dose that’s going to potentially cause infection – it doesn’t do any good to get tested today. Really we want to wait four, preferably five days before we even begin testing.”

Dr. Karr said tests – especially the less accurate rapid tests – can give a false sense of security if people are using it to justify being around at-risk family members without a mask or other safety measures.

For example, if you get tested five days after being exposed, you may test negative but three days later at that family gathering, you could be pre-symptomatic and contagious. Then two days after that, the symptoms begin.

There's also the risk of being exposed between your negative test and the time you meet with family.

The type of test you take can also make difference, depending on your need.

“One of the things I think is important for patients to understand is that with any test, it’s always a balance between speed and accuracy,” Dr. Karr said.

You have two options -- the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and the rapid antigen test.

The rapid antigen tests give you results in 15 to 30 minutes but it has a higher rate of false negatives and is more effective if you're already displaying symptoms.

PCR takes longer. Results usually arrive in two or more days but it's more accurate, even if you have no symptoms.

“Because those are run-in highly complex labs, the labs are constantly re-validating and seeing how accurate is this testing,” Dr. Karr said.

Dr. Karr explained further, "Let’s say you have a broken bone and you get an X-ray. A positive X-ray showing fracture can say that rules me in but it doesn’t run me out if it’s negative. A CT scan might be more accurate because it’s more sensitive.”

Another challenge for doctors is symptoms.

Dr. Karr said he's seeing such a wide range of symptoms and severity that it's difficult for patients to know whether or not they're infected.

Some are so mild, it's mistaken for allergies. Others had stomach upset or even hives just before testing positive.

So bottom line, doctors say testing by itself is not going to be enough. They say you should still wear a mask, keep an eye on your day to day health and symptoms, and avoid large gatherings.

People with high risk need to be especially careful as they navigate this Thanksgiving holiday.