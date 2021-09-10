Doctors Say It's Time for North Texans to Get Their Flu Shot

Doctors expect the 2021-2022 flu season to be a bad one.

As opposed to last year, when few cases were reported, people are no longer taking precautions, like mask-wearing, that kept spread at bay.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"Plus, any natural immunity we had from prior infections or vaccines is really gone at this point," said Dallas County Medical Society president Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper.

She says now is the time to think about getting your flu shot.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for people as young as six months old.

The vaccine should be ideally administered by the end of October, but should continue to be offered as long the flu virus is circulating.

Some children aged 6-months through 8-years require two doses of influenza vaccine.

These children should receive their first dose as soon as possible after the vaccine becomes available, and the second dose four weeks later.

Vaccination soon after vaccine is available may also be considered for pregnant persons in their third trimester.

New this flu season, according to the CDC: People can get their flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

Scientists say they're doing their best to predict which flu strains will become predominant, but at best, flu vaccines are about 40 to 60% effective.

Doctors warn that it is possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which could be very dangerous for certain patients, like those with compromised immune systems.