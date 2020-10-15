Get Flu Shot Now, Doctors Say Having Flu, COVID-19 Simultaneously is Possible

Doctors and nurses are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine amid concerns that people can get contract both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

According to Parkland Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Joseph Chang, MD, this is the year to get the flu shot.

“Get your shot as soon as possible, because it takes about two weeks to build your immunity to the flu after you get the vaccination. The worst case scenario for anyone would be contracting both flu and COVID-19 at the same time," said Chang.

Parkland is offering two drive-thru clinics for Dallas County residents where people can get their vaccine from the convenience of their car.

Drive-Thru Locations:

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas

Eastfield College Campus test site, 3737 Motley Drive, Mesquite

Both sites are open Mondays through Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can also get their flu shot on Wednesday during "Walk-in Wednesdays" at the Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers. An appointment is not needed.

There will also be a drive-thru.

Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

deHaro-Saldivar Health Center, 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas

No appointment necessary

To learn more about locations click here.