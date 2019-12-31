Doctors Believe Health Supplement Led to 23-Year-Old’s Acute Liver Failure

Doctors believe a health food supplement caused acute liver failure in an otherwise healthy 23-year-old Amarillo woman.

Emily Goss is starting the new year, with a new routine. She checks her vitals to make sure her body isn't rejecting the new liver doctors implanted Christmas Day in an effort to save her life.

"I have my life because someone gave me their liver and I'm just so thankful," Goss said.

The 23-year-old credit analyst said she's been healthy all her life, but started taking an women's herbal supplement designed to help support hormonal balance, weight management, complexion and fertility.

For months, she took four pills everyday until after Thanksgiving, when she noticed symptoms like abdominal pain, fatigue and the white of her eyes turning yellow.

"I don't know how to explain. I just knew I wasn't completely there," Goss said.

In fewer than three weeks, she was in acute liver failure. She was rushed from her home in Amarillo to Methodist Hospital in Dallas and moved to the top of the liver transplant list.

"Every time we have a case of acute liver failure, it's always an interesting case. It's also a medical emergency," said Medical Director of Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Services Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, M.D.

He said while acute liver failure is rare, about 30% to 40% of cases are linked to herbal or dietary supplements.

Health supplements, in general, are not regulated by the FDA. Weinstein warned that they can cause harm.

"Many of these are advertised as natural, healthy," he said. "I view them all as drugs and I view them all as chemicals, so there should be good caution into how you use them and why you use them."

On Christmas Day, Goss received a new liver. A biopsy of her old liver may shed light on exactly which ingredient in the supplement made her sick, but according to research, more than 1,000 medications and herbal products have been linked to liver injuries. Doctors ruled out all other possibilities and believe the supplement led to her liver illness.

"I just couldn't believe that a supplement could cause something so life threatening," Goss said.