A diabetes diagnosis can change your day-to-day life, but it can also take an unexpected mental health toll.

People with diabetes are two to three times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes, according the Centers for Disease Control. They're also 20% more likely than people without diabetes to have anxiety.

Taylor D. Williams, of Dallas, learned she was a Type 1 diabetic when she was a 9-year-old, but didn't suffer from depression symptoms until her adulthood.

"You're like, well, because I have diabetes, that is holding me back. I can't really do the things that I want to," said Williams as she described the feeling of isolation that diabetes created among her friends.

"It's challenging to have a chronic illness," said Dr. Fabrizzio Delgado, a psychiatrist at Parkland and UT Southwestern.

Delgado said the stress of managing diabetes, from monitoring what you eat to consistent blood sugar level checks can mount.

The CDC says while diabetics have a greater risk of depression, only a quarter to half of those suffering actually seek help.

"There's an issue with stigma. There's an issue with access to care. There are several issues that impede people from getting the actual help they need," said Delgado.

Diabetes also directly affects the brain. Insulin resistance in the brain affects your body's stress response system. Your system releases hormones into the blood to help protect you from stress. If your system isn't working well, your body can't respond properly to stress — this can lead to symptoms of depression.

Parkland's Global Diabetes Program helped Williams get the tools she needed to overcome her depression.

"I am an actress. I love singing. I love dancing. I love acting. That's what I want to do with my life but I know I can't do those things if I don't take care of my diabetes," said Williams.

Now Williams is focused on self-care so that she can accomplish her on-stage dreams.