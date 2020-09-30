Denton County Confirms 4th Human Case of West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health confirmed Wednesday the fourth human case of West Nile virus for the year.

The county health department said the patient lives in Flower Mound and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

To avoid contracting West Nile virus you'll want to remove mosquito breeding sites and prevent bites. Please visit the DCPH West Nile virus website at dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites