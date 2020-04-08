Dental Emergencies Don’t Require Trip To Emergency Room

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down many dental offices across North Texas, leaving patients who have a dental emergency unsure of where to turn.

It's why several local dentists are getting together to provide resources and get the word out that help is available.

Extreme pain from a tooth infection couldn't have happened at a worse time for Mark Joslyn.

After searching for a dentist with no luck, he says he was afraid he'd have to go to the emergency room at a local hospital.

"I was concerned about having to go to the ER and what I might be subjecting myself to by going to a place like that," said Joslyn.

In recommendations updated March 27, the CDC urged the nation’s dental providers to “postpone elective procedures, surgeries, and non-urgent dental visits and prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures now and for the coming several weeks."

In emergency cases, the CDC instructed oral health and medical providers to work together to determine an appropriate course of treatment for patients with known or suspected COVID-19.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered to postpone all procedures that are not immediately medically necessary until April 21, 2020.

As a result, many practices have temporarily closed their offices.

The few that remain open are the ones equipped for dental emergencies but you have to know where to look.

"It's a big problem and I can see that in the patients that are coming because there are some serious infections going on, people in pain, people up all night because the problem that we see is it's just difficult for them to find a place that can care for them," said West Davis Dental Dr. Sigurd Enoksen.

Dr. Enoksen is working with area dentists to create a list for DFW residents who need emergency dental care.

A group of dentists recently sparked a social media grassroots movement to help get the word out. It's called #DentalER. They put together more resources here.

Joslyn says he hopes that sharing his story will help others realize that they don't have to live with tooth pain nor go to the hospital emergency room.

"Hopefully I can be the sounding post," said Joslyn.