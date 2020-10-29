DeSoto

DCHHS, Disciple Central Community Church to Host Free Flu Vaccine Drive Friday

DCHHS said getting a flu vaccine helps to reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Dallas County Health and Human Services and Disciple Central Community Church are hosting a free flu vaccine drive on Friday.

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, getting a flu vaccine is an important way to protect yourself and others and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

eagle scout 12 mins ago

North Texas Teen Among First Female Eagle Scouts in the Country

Dallas County Health and Human Services said that vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.

People at High Risk of Developing Flu-Related Complications has a full list of age and health factors that confer increased risk.

Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors' visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The flu vaccine drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Disciple Central Community Church, located at 901 North Polk Street #101 in DeSoto.

This article tagged under:

DeSotoFluvaccineflu vaccineDallas County health and human services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us