DCHHS, Disciple Central Community Church to Host Free Flu Vaccine Drive Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services and Disciple Central Community Church are hosting a free flu vaccine drive on Friday.

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, getting a flu vaccine is an important way to protect yourself and others and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said that vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.

People at High Risk of Developing Flu-Related Complications has a full list of age and health factors that confer increased risk.

Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors' visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The flu vaccine drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Disciple Central Community Church, located at 901 North Polk Street #101 in DeSoto.