Dallas woman fights breast cancer at age 26

According to recent information from the CDC, cancer rates among adults under 50 are rising, and breast cancer is one of these areas.

A study published in JAMA Network Open showed cancers are on the rise for younger Americans under 50, particularly among women. Between 2010 and 2019, diagnoses among people aged 30 to 39 increased 19.4 percent. Among those aged 20 to 29, the increase was 5.3 percent.

Breast cancer accounted for the highest number of cancer cases in younger people.

Kayla Miller was 29 when she was diagnosed in May of this year. She found a lump in her own breast after experiencing extreme chest pain. That self-examination led to a diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I just felt like I was healthy. You know, like, I hadn't had any symptoms outside of the pain, and, you know, just something that it wouldn't happen to me. I still to this day, you know, think about it, and I can't believe it," said Miller.

In her case, genetics played a role. Her mother had beat ovarian cancer seven years prior.

Through genetic testing after her diagnosis, Miller learned that she carries the BRCA-1 gene that increases her cancer risk.

Dr. Namrata Peswani with the Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern says genetics don't always play a role.

"A huge part of it seems to be lifestyle-driven. So for example, if I talk about breast cancer, breast cancer is caused a lot of times because of estrogen feeding the breast cancer cells in women. Estrogen being a female hormone, and a lot of our estrogen is made in our ovaries, but a percentage of it is made in fat cells. So the more fat cells we have, the more estrogen we can produce, which feed the breast cancer. So basically, lack of activity, eating, you know, unhealthy, unhealthy food. So poor diet, fertility treatments, use birth control pills, hormone replacement, you know, after menopause, all of those things seem to contribute," said Dr. Peswani.

Regular mammograms typically don't start until age 40 which is why self-examinations can be beneficial.

If you do have a family history, Miller has some advice.

"Genetic testing is very important. Getting screening for the young age is very important and I wish that I would have done that myself," said Miller.

For more information, general clinical trial information can be found here.

Here’s a link for interested cancer patients and caregivers: Study Finder