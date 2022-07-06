A South Dallas neighborhood along the S.M. Wright and Julius Schepps Freeways will be treated for the West Nile Virus after a mosquito sample tested positive.

The area to be sprayed is generally bounded by the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75215, Malcolm X Blvd on the North, Coombs St on the West, Dathe St on the East, and Cleveland St on the South.

Weather permitting, the spraying will happen Wednesday night and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

What You Need to Know About West Nile Spraying

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that residents avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors.

If you are inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying, stay inside with the windows up and the air conditioner on until trucks pass completely through and the spray is no longer visible.

If you are out during the scheduled spraying time, remain alert for passing trucks, do not follow them.

Residents who come in contact with spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

How to Protect Yourself Against Mosquito Bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours.

Residents who are outside during specified times should cover their arms and legs and use mosquito repellent.

How You Can Stop Mosquitos From Breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of the West Nile Virus.

Breeding places for mosquitos include, but are not limited to, swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains.

Eliminate standing water promptly, as mosquitos can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days.

Dallas residents can get free mosquito dunks at Code Compliance Services District Offices while supplies last.

To report standing water or mosquito problems, residents should call 3-1-1.

To be added to the City of Dallas Do Not Spray List contact 3-1-1.